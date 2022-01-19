SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas school district sent out a message to parents to inform them of the initiatives taking place as cases across the country continue affecting students and staff.

Northside Independent School District Superintendent, Brian T. Woods, Ed.D., sent a message to parents Tuesday on the latest number of cases across the district.

In the letter, Woods suggest parents reach out to their campus and offer their help.

The suggestion comes as 15% of staff have been out in the last week. Nearly 20% of students missed class.

“While that means that 85% or more of staff have been present in our buildings, this has brought some challenges to our normal operations. Thanks to the teachers, librarians, counselors, administrators and other staff covering for teachers so we can continue to provide tier one instruction.”

The letter highlights that adjustments are being made for those classes that cannot be covered by other staff.

The request lets parents know that their help would be appreciated and that parents interested in helping should reach out to their school prior to showing up.

“Together, we can get through this surge in the virus and return to a more normal school experience.”

The district is having those that test positive or have symptoms and are pending a test to isolate for five days before returning to normal operations.

Officials also mention that testing is available for students and staff.

The district is also returning to a temporary indoor mask mandate.

“The members of our Board and I do not make this decision lightly, but feel that we must use this tool given the current disruption to in-person learning. The mandate is driven by concerns for student and staff safety and is not motivated by the current legal battles on this issue.”

The masks will be required for all staff, students and visitors.