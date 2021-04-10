Texas Rep. Crenshaw going “off the grid” as he deals with blindness following surgery

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’ on Capitol Hill Washington. Crenshaw says he has undergone surgery on his eye and says he will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw said in a news release Saturday, April 10, 2021, that an ophthalmologist on Thursday discovered the retina to his left eye was detaching. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A Texas congressman and Afghanistan war veteran will take a step back in operations for about a month while he recovers from eye surgery that has left him “effectively blind.”

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-2) announced on Saturday he will be “off the grid” as he recovers from surgery on his left eye necessary due to his retina detaching.

Crenshaw notably wears an eye patch due to the complete loss of his right eye in 2012 when he was hit by an IED explosion while deployed in Afghanistan as a member of the U.S. Navy.

“This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with only one eye,” said Crenshaw. “It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface.”

Crenshaw stated the surgery was successful but has left him effectively blind and he is required to be “face-down for the next week,” as part of the recovery process.

The congressman noted that while he will not be making many posts on social media, his office will remain running and any constituent that needs help can contact the department.

Crenshaw has served as Representative for Texas’s 2nd district since 2018. The district covers portions of Harris County in the Houston area.