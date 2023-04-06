HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Beer Day is this Friday and while the Rio Grande Valley may be cracking open some Modelos and Michelobs, our neighbors up north have garnered some bragging rights for their craft beers.

A study done by move.org found the best places to crack open a cold one in each state. According to the research, Austin holds the title for the best breweries in Texas with Pinthouse Pizza topping the charts for a $6 pint.

Move.org listed the best cities in each state to get a beer.

Overall, Austin ranked number one for the best city to live in for beer lovers in the nation.

In the last 15 years, Austin has increased its local brewery count by 1,900% to more than 400 breweries, the study showed.

Experts suggest starting at Austin’s Pinthouse Pizza for their flagship IPA.

For a more historically driven experience 512 Brewing Company has been in Austin for 15 years and banks on its great quality and reasonable prices.

Lastly, locals or out-of-towners can stop by Live Oak Brewing Company for German-style beer.

Wherever you choose to crack open your brew Friday use the hashtag #NationalBeerDay to keep up with how the rest of the nation is celebrating the day.