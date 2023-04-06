HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Beer Day is this Friday and while the Rio Grande Valley may be cracking open some Modelos and Michelobs, our neighbors up north have garnered some bragging rights for their craft beers.
A study done by move.org found the best places to crack open a cold one in each state. According to the research, Austin holds the title for the best breweries in Texas with Pinthouse Pizza topping the charts for a $6 pint.
Move.org listed the best cities in each state to get a beer.
Overall, Austin ranked number one for the best city to live in for beer lovers in the nation.
In the last 15 years, Austin has increased its local brewery count by 1,900% to more than 400 breweries, the study showed.
Experts suggest starting at Austin’s Pinthouse Pizza for their flagship IPA.
For a more historically driven experience 512 Brewing Company has been in Austin for 15 years and banks on its great quality and reasonable prices.
Lastly, locals or out-of-towners can stop by Live Oak Brewing Company for German-style beer.
Wherever you choose to crack open your brew Friday use the hashtag #NationalBeerDay to keep up with how the rest of the nation is celebrating the day.
|City, State
|Count of breweries
|Brewery with most beers
|Average price per pint
|Birmingham, Alabama
|11
|TrimTab Brewing
|$5.50
|Anchorage, Alaska
|12
|Midnight Sun Brewing Company
|$6.50
|Tucson, Arizona
|19
|Pueblo Vida Brewing Company
|$5.00
|Little Rock, Arkansas
|4
|Stone’s Throw Brewing (AR)
|$5.00
|Torrance, California
|13
|Monkish Brewing Company
|$6.00
|Boulder, Colorado
|21
|Avery Brewing Company (Mahou San Miguel)
|$7.25
|New Haven, Connecticut
|7
|BruRm @ BAR
|$8.00
|Wilmington, Delaware
|6
|Iron Hill Wilmington
|$5.00
|Washington D.C., District of Columbia
|17
|Bluejacket
|$7.00
|Orlando, Florida
|21
|Ellipsis Brewing
|$5.00
|Atlanta, Georgia
|32
|Wrecking Bar Brewpub
|$6.00
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|8
|Beer Lab Hawaii
|$7.00
|Nampa, Idaho
|2
|2C Family Brewing Company
|$4.50
|Springfield, Illinois
|6
|Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery
|$5.00
|Fort Wayne, Indiana
|11
|Summit City Brewerks
|$4.25
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|7
|Lion Bridge Brewing Company
|$4.00
|Topeka, Kansas
|4
|Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant
|$4.00
|Louisville, Kentucky
|24
|Brewpub/Brewery
|$4.50
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|17
|NOLA – New Orleans Lager & Ale
|$4.00
|Portland, Maine
|20
|Allagash Brewing Company
|$6.00
|Baltimore, Maryland
|26
|DuClaw Brewing Company
|$5.50
|Worcester, Massachusetts
|7
|Wormtown Brewing Co.
|$5.00
|Ann Arbor, Michigan
|10
|HOMES Brewery
|$5.00
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|44
|Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery
|$6.00
|Jackson, Mississippi
|3
|Bicentennial Beer Company
|$7.00
|St. Louis, Missouri
|24
|Perennial Artisan Ales
|$5.00
|Billings, Montana
|9
|Carters Brewing Co.
|$3.50
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|11
|Boiler Brewing Company
|$4.00
|Reno, Nevada
|16
|IMBĪB Custom Brews
|$5.00
|Manchester, New Hampshire
|7
|Backyard Brewery and Kitchen
|$6.50
|Jersey City, New Jersey
|3
|Departed Soles Brewing Company
|$6.50
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|32
|La Cumbre Brewing Company
|$5.00
|Rochester, New York
|18
|Rohrbach Brewing Company
|$4.00
|Wilmington, North Carolina
|14
|New Anthem Beer Project
|$4.00
|Fargo, North Dakota
|4
|Drekker Brewing Company
|$4.50
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|31
|Listermann Brewing Company
|$4.50
|Norman, Oklahoma
|6
|405 Brewing
|$5.00
|Bend, Oregon
|27
|Deschutes Brewery
|$6.00
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|35
|Rock Bottom Pittsburgh
|$4.00
|Providence, Rhode Island
|8
|Long Live Beerworks
|$6.00
|Charleston, South Carolina
|17
|Edmund’s Oast
|$5.25
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|8
|Fernson Brewing Company
|$6.50
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|19
|Pretentious Beer Company
|$4.00
|Austin, Texas
|48
|Pinthouse Pizza
|$6.00
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|17
|Epic Brewing Company (USA)
|$5.75
|Burlington, Vermont
|11
|Foam Brewers
|$5.00
|Richmond, Virginia
|21
|The Veil Brewing Company
|$6.00
|Spokane, Washington
|26
|No-Li Brewhouse
|$5.00
|Charleston, West Virginia
|3
|Bad Shepherd Beer Company
|$4.00
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
|8
|Titletown Brewing Company
|$3.00
|Cheyenne, Wyoming
|5
|Freedom’s Edge Brewing
|$3.50