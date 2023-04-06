HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Beer Day is this Friday and while the Rio Grande Valley may be cracking open some Modelos and Michelobs, our neighbors up north have garnered some bragging rights for their craft beers.

A study done by move.org found the best places to crack open a cold one in each state. According to the research, Austin holds the title for the best breweries in Texas with Pinthouse Pizza topping the charts for a $6 pint.

Move.org listed the best cities in each state to get a beer.

Overall, Austin ranked number one for the best city to live in for beer lovers in the nation.

In the last 15 years, Austin has increased its local brewery count by 1,900% to more than 400 breweries, the study showed.

Experts suggest starting at Austin’s Pinthouse Pizza for their flagship IPA.

For a more historically driven experience 512 Brewing Company has been in Austin for 15 years and banks on its great quality and reasonable prices.

Lastly, locals or out-of-towners can stop by Live Oak Brewing Company for German-style beer.

Wherever you choose to crack open your brew Friday use the hashtag #NationalBeerDay to keep up with how the rest of the nation is celebrating the day.

City, StateCount of breweriesBrewery with most beersAverage price per pint
Birmingham, Alabama11TrimTab Brewing$5.50
Anchorage, Alaska12Midnight Sun Brewing Company$6.50
Tucson, Arizona19Pueblo Vida Brewing Company$5.00
Little Rock, Arkansas4Stone’s Throw Brewing (AR)$5.00
Torrance, California13Monkish Brewing Company$6.00
Boulder, Colorado21Avery Brewing Company (Mahou San Miguel)$7.25
New Haven, Connecticut7BruRm @ BAR$8.00
Wilmington, Delaware6Iron Hill Wilmington$5.00
Washington D.C., District of Columbia17Bluejacket$7.00
Orlando, Florida21Ellipsis Brewing$5.00
Atlanta, Georgia32Wrecking Bar Brewpub$6.00
Honolulu, Hawaii8Beer Lab Hawaii$7.00
Nampa, Idaho22C Family Brewing Company$4.50
Springfield, Illinois6Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery$5.00
Fort Wayne, Indiana11Summit City Brewerks$4.25
Cedar Rapids, Iowa7Lion Bridge Brewing Company$4.00
Topeka, Kansas4Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant$4.00
Louisville, Kentucky24Brewpub/Brewery$4.50
New Orleans, Louisiana17NOLA – New Orleans Lager & Ale$4.00
Portland, Maine20Allagash Brewing Company$6.00
Baltimore, Maryland26DuClaw Brewing Company$5.50
Worcester, Massachusetts7Wormtown Brewing Co.$5.00
Ann Arbor, Michigan10HOMES Brewery$5.00
Minneapolis, Minnesota44Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery$6.00
Jackson, Mississippi3Bicentennial Beer Company$7.00
St. Louis, Missouri24Perennial Artisan Ales$5.00
Billings, Montana9Carters Brewing Co.$3.50
Lincoln, Nebraska11Boiler Brewing Company$4.00
Reno, Nevada16IMBĪB Custom Brews$5.00
Manchester, New Hampshire7Backyard Brewery and Kitchen$6.50
Jersey City, New Jersey3Departed Soles Brewing Company$6.50
Albuquerque, New Mexico32La Cumbre Brewing Company$5.00
Rochester, New York18Rohrbach Brewing Company$4.00
Wilmington, North Carolina14New Anthem Beer Project$4.00
Fargo, North Dakota4Drekker Brewing Company$4.50
Cincinnati, Ohio31Listermann Brewing Company$4.50
Norman, Oklahoma6405 Brewing$5.00
Bend, Oregon27Deschutes Brewery$6.00
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania35Rock Bottom Pittsburgh$4.00
Providence, Rhode Island8Long Live Beerworks$6.00
Charleston, South Carolina17Edmund’s Oast$5.25
Sioux Falls, South Dakota8Fernson Brewing Company$6.50
Knoxville, Tennessee19Pretentious Beer Company$4.00
Austin, Texas48Pinthouse Pizza$6.00
Salt Lake City, Utah17Epic Brewing Company (USA)$5.75
Burlington, Vermont11Foam Brewers$5.00
Richmond, Virginia21The Veil Brewing Company$6.00
Spokane, Washington26No-Li Brewhouse$5.00
Charleston, West Virginia3Bad Shepherd Beer Company$4.00
Green Bay, Wisconsin8Titletown Brewing Company$3.00
Cheyenne, Wyoming5Freedom’s Edge Brewing$3.50