‘Texas Rally for Life’ abortion protest to be held at state capitol in Austin on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several groups are expected to gather at the Texas Capitol on Saturday afternoon for the 2021 Texas Rally for Life, to protest the legality of abortion in the United States.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will make a virtual appearance at the event, held in tandem with the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade. A “Life Caravan” will move around the Capitol, Texas Rally for Life says.

The event will also feature several other speakers, including State Senator Donna Campbell, Bishop Joe Vasquez, Catholic Diocese of Austin; and Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood Director.