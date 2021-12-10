Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender captured

AUSTIN. Texas – One of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders is back in custody following his recent arrest.

60-year-old Jackie Dale Brown, of Temple, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents at a convenience store in Killeen on November 29. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on November 22. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in his arrest.

Brown had been wanted by authorities since June 2020, when the Bell County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and assault causing bodily injury.

In 2001, Brown was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact for an incident with a five-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2010, Brown was convicted of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register, and sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison. For more information, you can view his captured bulletin.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety