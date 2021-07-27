Texas man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

Murder defendant Otis McKane looks around the 379th District Court in San Antonio during his capital murder trial in the shooting death of San Antonio Police Dept. officer Benjamin Marconi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (Robin Jerstad/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff who was attempting to handcuff him after the man was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff who tried to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop that did not involve McKane.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against McKane. The punishment phase of the trial to began Tuesday afternoon.