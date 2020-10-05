Texas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This booking photo provided by the Denton (Texas) Police shows Jason Lata on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Authorities said the Texas man, who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump, turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault. (Denton Police via AP)

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault.

Forty-four-year-old Jason Lata was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond.

He turned himself in hours after a video circulated showing a man punching another man outside of a convenience store.

The video shows one man yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump song appeared to be playing in the background.

It wasn’t clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday