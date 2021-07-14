Texas Land Commissioner to hold press conference on construction of Texas border wall

FILE PHOTO: George P. Bush delivers his victory speech after winning the race for Texas land commissioner Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will be having a press conference in Rio Grande City to announce plans regarding the construction of the border wall in Texas.

During the press conference, Bush will be giving updates on the General Land Office’s (GLO) efforts to secure the border.

Commissioner Bush announced the emergency authorization of border wall construction on GLO-owned lands on June 16.

Texas owns approximately 591,595 acres along the Texas-Mexico border, in which the Texas General Land Office will partner with local officials to build the border wall, according to a press release.

Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on June 16 to share his plans on building the border wall in the state.

During an interview with KVEO, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said he wouldn’t be opposed to sections of the wall being built in parts of Starr County, but he won’t agree to it until the governor explains the plan.

“My job is to protect the citizens of this county to the best I can and to make sure that whatever happens in this county is in their best interest. So, I’m not going to commit to anything until I have all the information I need,” Vera said.

Abbott announced in June the state had a down payment of $250 million for the wall, but Vera said he doesn’t think it will be enough.

“The governor is talking about using $250 million for a wall. The Federal government had billions of dollars and they used billions of dollars to build three miles of wall, so I don’t think $250 million is going to go very far,” Vera explained.