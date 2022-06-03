AUSTIN (KXAN) – An investigative committee was established Friday to look into the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, according to Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Phelan said the committee would conduct an examination into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Representatives Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, and Joe Moody, D-El Paso, as well as the Honorable Eva Guzman —who was a former Texas Supreme Court justice who most recently ran against Attorney General Ken Paxton — were appointed to the committee, according to a news release.

“The investigative committee, which possesses the power of subpoena and is authorized to conduct depositions and initiate discovery, has been tasked with collecting and analyzing evidence from law enforcement, making comprehensive findings, and reporting its conclusions as soon as possible to help inform the work of the House,” Phelan said in the release.

Phelan also said seven House members were appointed to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety.

Six of the seven represent cities that experienced a mass shooting in recent years—Republican Greg Bonnen represents Santa Fe; Republican Charlie Geren represents White Settlement; Democrat Mary Gonzalez represents El Paso, Democrat Tracy King represents Uvalde, Republican John Kuempel represents Sutherland Springs and Republican Brooks Landgraf represents Odessa.

Republican Drew Darby, who represents San Angelo, was the sixth person added to the committee.

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed members to a senate committee also tasked with responding to the shooting. It doesn’t include any senators from Uvalde, El Paso or Santa Fe.

“I do consider it a slap in the face to the people of Uvalde,” Sen. Roland Gutierrez told the Texas Tribune.