Texas hits new record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations

by: ACACIA CORONADO | Associated Press

FILE – In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Medical personnel watch over COVID-19 patients in a serious infection disease unit created at DHR Health, in McAllen,Texas. Texas surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the lingering toll of a massive summer outbreak continues, and health experts worry that recent encouraging trends could be fragile as schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has hit a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations, smashing the previous high mark set in July.

The state reported Monday that 11,351 people were hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The previous record was set in July with 10,893 hospitalizations. The current mark is a climb of nearly 2,500 more patients since the end of November.

State health officials also noted 49 newly reported deaths Monday.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say Texas is nearing 27,000 virus-related deaths to date.

That is the second-highest death count in the United States.

