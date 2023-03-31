WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar/KXAN) — A leader within the Texas Department of Public Safety was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Williamson County jail records.

The Austin Police Department arrested Nathanael Haddox, the chief equal employment and opportunity officer for DPS, on Thursday.

Haddox was “suspended pending an investigation into the circumstances of this incident,” DPS told KXAN.

Nathanael Haddox (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

KXAN is working to reach out to Haddox’s attorney. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

According to the arrest affidavit, Haddox was driving on U.S. Highway 183 around 8 a.m. Thursday when “he made an unsafe movement,” turning left. Police said Haddox didn’t keep a safe distance, hitting two other vehicles at 40 mph, which caused the vehicles to rear-end a third vehicle.

The affidavit states the first officer at the scene smelled a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from Haddox. He said Haddox had slow speech and bloodshot eyes.

The affidavit states a breathalyzer test was not used, however during the walk and turn test, the officer had to provide multiple explanations and demonstrations about how to perform a walk and turn test to Haddox.

Haddox admitted to driving the vehicle and told police “he had two shots of whiskey and medication he refused to identify the night prior,” according to the affidavit.

Haddox had a personal recognizance bond originally set for $1,000, but it was waived. As of Friday morning, the chief DPS officer was released on bond, according to Williamson County Jail records.