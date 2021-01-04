Texas couple delivers ‘miracle baby’ at home on New Year’s Day

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas couple unexpectedly delivered their baby girl at home early on New Year’s Day.

Their 2-year-old daughter, who was down the hall, didn’t have a clue — she slept right through it.

Michael and Megan Cardwell said they were ringing in the New Year when Megan started having contractions.

From there, everything happened fast. The couple didn’t have time to make it to the hospital, so they headed for the bathtub instead.

“We were hoping in the tub, welcoming our little girl ourselves,” Megan said, laughing.

The couple had to act fast.

“Around 12:20 [in the morning], [Megan] came out of the room, and she was like, ‘Things are moving,’” Michael said. “There was very little time to act.”

Megan said she never imagined delivering a baby at home, though they did consider it because of rising COVID-19 numbers.

Michael called 911 immediately when he knew he was going to have to deliver their baby girl.

He said a 911 operator talked him through it, even instructing him on how to tie off the umbilical cord with a shoelace.

“If it was not for those operators, who knows what would have happened,” he said.

Megan and baby Meredith were evaluated at a local hospital Saturday and are now back home.

“You can’t control a lot, but walking away with a little rainbow miracle baby, what else can you ask for?” Megan said.