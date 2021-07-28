Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Portions of the LyondellBasell facility can be seen from an area east of Miller Cut Off Road in La Porte, Texas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. An explosion Tuesday evening killed two people at the facility and left several others injured. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Officials say two people are dead and 30 were hospitalized after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant.

LyondellBasell said that about 100,000 pounds of a mixture that included acetic acid was released in the leak that started Tuesday evening at its La Porte Complex.

The company said that the “all clear” was given early Wednesday, and that the leak had been isolated and contained.

The company said air monitoring hasn’t shown “actionable levels” and that the monitoring continues.

The names of the contractors who died were not immediately released. The cause was under investigation.