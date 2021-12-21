Texas A&M student-athlete dies in crash while heading home for holiday break

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas A&M student-athlete passed away in a car crash Saturday on his way home for the holiday break.

Chance Gibson, an A&M Cross Country and Track & Field student-athlete, had completed his first semester when he headed home to The Woodlands for the holiday break.

The student-athlete had competed in the Aggie Opener 5k and the Texas A&M Invitational 8k during the fall cross country season, according to a press release.

While attending The Woodlands High School, Gibson was a three-year letterwinner in cross country and track & field.

School officials expressed the impact Gibson’s passing will have on the community.

“Words cannot express the loss of Chance,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Chance was a great young person with a bright future. He will be missed by everyone that came in contact with him. It is a sad day for Texas A&M, and our hearts are broken for his family and friends.”

Cross Country coach Wendel McRaven said, “Our hearts are broken. Chance was a bright, funny, and determined young man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibson family. As a coach and a parent, this is really tough. It is going to take us all a while to wrap our heads around this tragedy.”

The son of Jana and Spencer Gibson, Chance was part of an Aggie family.

His father was part of the 2001 graduating class and his uncles Jeff Gibson ’99, Jonny Gibson ’03, and Dave Gibson ’04 as graduates of Texas A&M.

Gibson leaves behind three siblings; one older sibling, Kara, and two younger siblings, Caden and Cambree.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics released a statement in the press release giving his condolences to the Gibson family.