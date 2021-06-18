Texas A&M Forest Service personnel to help fight out-of-state wildfires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVEO) — Personnel and resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service will be heading to help combat wildfires in the states of Colorado, Arizona, Alaska, New Mexico and Florida.

According to a release, 25 individuals, including two engine crews, will be help to stop the fires.

“We are glad to be in the position to assist other states,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Assistant Director in the release. “Texas A&M Forest Service, however, remains dedicated to protecting Texas’ citizens and natural resources from wildfire and all-hazard incidents, even as national activity increases.”

Those helping will be filling in multiple roles including firefighter, engine support, prevention team members, aviation operations and support roles.

The release mentions potential fires in Texas remain low due to the recent rainfall and green grass.

“We will continue to monitor conditions and assess needs locally,” said Moorehead.

The public is encouraged to remain diligent with any outdoor activities that may cause a spark and be aware of local burn bans and restrictions.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, click here.