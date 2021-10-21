Texas AG sues Biden administration, demands continuation of border wall construction

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against the Biden administration demanding it continues to build border wall.

Paxton is co-leading the lawsuit with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The lawsuit asks that the construction be continued using the funds that Congress has already appropriated for it.

“The Biden Administration broke the law when it stopped all efforts to complete the wall, even though Congress has designated several billion dollars to do so,” said the release.

The Biden Administration’s flat refusal to use funds that have already been set aside by Congress to build the border wall is not only illegal and unconstitutional. It’s also wrong, and it leaves states like Texas and Missouri footing the bill. I will not sit idly by while this Administration wreaks more havoc on our state. This is my seventh border security and immigration related lawsuit against President Biden and his lawless executive agencies. I won’t rest until Texas is safe from the disaster he created and the disaster he continues to investigate. Attorney General Paxton

The lawsuit also argues that the Department of Homeland Security’s termination of construction contracts was unlawful and went against their own research.

To read the lawsuit, click here.