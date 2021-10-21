Texas AG Paxton, Missouri AG hold news conference at US/Mexican border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt were in El Paso Thursday to announce a lawsuit against the Biden Administration and construction of the border wall.

The group met along the banks of the Rio Grande, just west of Downtown El Paso and held a news conference, with supporters and press in attendance.

Paxton announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, looking to restart construction of the wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“The fact the congress appropriated large sums of money and directed that the money be spent on the wall; our lawsuit is about forcing that expenditure to be spend the way congress intended.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Paxton cited the need for the wall to curb the negative effects on the various states due to higher crime rates, social costs associated with illegal migration and the cartel’s human trafficking of immigrants.

For his part, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt referenced the most recent victory in the Supreme Court over the ‘Remain in Mexico’ lawsuit, and the renewal of the partnership with Texas in the latest legal action.

“So we’re partnering again, for this really important issue…we’ve got literally hundreds of thousands of people coming across the border…and this is all laid at the feet of Joe Biden, and one of the main reasons why we have this unprecedented surge in illegal immigration is the failure for him to build the wall that President Trump led on and Congress appropriated money for… Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

