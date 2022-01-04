Texas 4-year-old shot in comfort of her own home New Years Day

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 4-year old girl who was shot on New Years Day in her home.

At approximately 2:55 a.m. on Saturday, a suspect or suspects shot into the apartment located at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard in Houston. Shooting the four-year-old girl along with four adults and one other child, according to a press release from Houston PD.

Arianna Delane, 4, was struck in the torso, suffering from a punctured liver, lung, and had several broken ribs, according to an NBC affiliate KPRC.

Delane is believed to be the niece of the late George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Derrick Delane, Arianna’s father, spoke with KPRC on what the family experienced the night of the shooting stating, “My daughter jumped up and said she had been hit… I [saw] the blood, the bleeding, and I grabbed her.”

Taken to the hospital by her mother, Arianna underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

On Tuesday, Houston PD Chief Troy Finner released a statement in regards to the shooting as there was a delayed response time from law enforcement.

The investigation into the senseless shooting of the 4-year-old female at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard on Saturday morning (January 1) continues to move forward. I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs Investigation. I ask the city to continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner

According to Houston PD, at this time there is no suspect description or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.