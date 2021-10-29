SUV carrying 15 Guatemalan migrants rolls over and crashes in West Texas, 4 killed

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An SUV carrying 15 undocumented immigrants rolled over, killing four people about 5:30 a.m. Friday in Culberson County, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers responded to the crash about 25 miles north of Van Horn on State Highway 54.

DPS said a Nissan Pathfinder was transporting 15 undocumented immigrants before it was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash. Four occupants died in the crash.

DPS said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are helping with the investigation and believe the migrants are from Guatemala.

Culberson County Deputies are also assisting in this incident.