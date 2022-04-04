HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a suspected drunk driver has been charged in the death of a Houston area deputy constable after being accused of slamming into the back of the officer’s vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

Authorities say that Harris County Precinct 7 Constable Deputy Jennifer Chavis had parked her patrol vehicle on the side of a Houston freeway and waited for the suspected drunk driver to pass so she could then follow and pull him over.

But Harris County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Anthony McConnell says the driver ended up crashing into the back of Chavis’ patrol car.

She died at the scene.

The driver, Adolfo Serrano, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer.