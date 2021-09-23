STC among first Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award program recipients

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday 14 institutions of higher learning from Texas were honored with the first-ever Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award, with South Texas College one of the 14.

According to a news release the award was established by the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Veterans Education Program.

It recognizes universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military-connected students.

TVC provides three levels of recognition intended to highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families. The three award levels are gold, silver, and bronze. The universities and colleges below were awarded.

Texas Veterans Commission evaluated applicants on a variety of criteria which contribute greatly to the overall success of veteran students and their families.

Each application is evaluated as to the existence and quality of:

a centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or find assistance and information

an institution employee who serves as a central point of contact for students who are veterans

a United States Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program; admissions and enrollment policies for veterans

new student orientation and courses for veterans

a student organization for veterans

academic support services for students who are veterans

mental health and disability services

a housing policy that applies to veterans

faculty and staff training on issues affecting students who are veterans

career services for students who are veterans

any other criteria considered necessary or appropriate by the commission.

The news release said the award was authorized by the Texas Legislature to promote best practices and recognize institutions of higher education for excellence in providing education and related services to student veterans and military-connected students.

TVC launched the Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award during fiscal year 2021.

