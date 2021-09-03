State of Texas provides additional resources to Louisiana following Hurrican Ida

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the State of Texas has deployed additional personnel and resources to support Hurrican Ida response and recovery efforts.

The State of Texas provided the resources at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Additional resources include the Texas Department of Transportation Sign and Signal Crews with 40 personnel, 10 Signal Trucks, 10 Sign Trucks, and up to 20 Crew Pickup Trucks.

Along with two trained 9-1-1 telecommunicators through the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District.

Texas remains steadfast in our commitment to answer calls for additional support on the ground in Louisiana… Texans understand firsthand the sizeable amount of work that comes with hurricane recovery efforts, and we are happy to step up to help our neighbors during their time of need. Governor Greg Abbott

Texas has already deployed a variety of resources. Including 1 CH 47 Helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 Fire Engines, and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, and Texas A&M Task Force One.

The Texas Military Department and Texas Division of Emergency Management have also deployed 116 Guardsmen including a Battalion Tactical Command, 1 Headquarters Company, 4 Ground Transportation Platoons, 1 General Support Platoon, and 1 Engineering Platoon along with 25 high-water vehicles, 7 Humvees, 1 Fuel Truck, 1 Wrecker, 2 Track Loaders, and 5 fire suppression water tenders with 20 firefighters through TIFMAS, administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.