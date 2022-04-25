EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Military Department has identified the Texas National Guard Soldier that went missing after attempting to rescue two migrants from drowning.

Officials identified the soldier as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22.

Evans went missing on Friday after officials say he attempted to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S.

The 22-year-old is from Arlington, Texas, and is assigned to the A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, Texas. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019.

Gov. Greg Abbott shared a photo of Evans on Twitter on Sunday.

Saturday, dive teams stopped the search as river conditions worsened. The search continued Sunday morning and it included three airboats from Texas DPS.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. The Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Border Patrol are assisting in the search.

No other details have been released at this time.