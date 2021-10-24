Skeletal remains, 3 abandoned children discovered by sheriff deputies

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harris County Sheriffs Department discovered skeletal remains in an apartment complex along with three abandoned children.

On Sunday, Harris County Deputies went to complete a welfare check in an apartment complex, where they found the children and skeletal remains.

The children were reported to have been living on their own for quite some time in the complex located at 3500 block of Green Crest in Houston.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the children, ages 15, 10, and 7, are now being cared for by professionals., according to an NBC affiliate KPRC.

The skeletal remains are said to possibly be of another child or sibling, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This is a developing story.