Shooting reported at Houston school, one arrested

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured. Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

The Houston Fire Department tweeted that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene “treating and transporting.

“We need you to keep everyone in your prayers,” the department said in the tweet.