LIVE: Sen. Cruz to hold press conference on ‘humanitarian crisis’ at the border

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be having a press conference in Washington to discuss the border.

Cruz will be joined by other Republican Senators.

A release states Cruz and the officials joining him will “discuss the humanitarian crisis on the southern border.”

The press conference will be held moments before Gov. Abbott’s press conference in Mission, Texas.

Abbott will be joined by governors from 10 different states.

Both Abbott and Cruz will be discussing the numbers and law enforcement efforts at the U.S. – Mexico border.

Cruz’s press conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. CT.