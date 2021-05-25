See ya later: Alligator spotted at Padre Island transported to rehabilitation facility

by: Paola Cepeda

(Source: NPS Photo/K. Rogers)

PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — It seems humans aren’t the only ones looking for a beach gateway, as on Monday an alligator was seen in Malaquite Beach.

According to a post from Padre Island National Seashore, the American alligator made its way from Louisiana.

Officials determined the alligator’s origin by the tail notch and tags found on it’s rear feet.

The beach visitor was sent a rehabilitation facility to recover from its long journey.

Padre Island National Seashore worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to safely transport it.

