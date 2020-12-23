Search for missing Texas State student continues 9 days after disappearance

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Nine days after his disappearance, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Search and Rescue continue to search for Texas State University student Jason Landry.

After the Texas Department of Public Safety searched the area of 4700 Salt Flat Road outside Luling, where Landry’s Nissan Altima was found wrecked and abandoned Dec. 14, DPS handed the investigation to Caldwell County, Sheriff Daniel Law said.

Crews have searched more than 20,000 acres using “every possible means to search,” Law said. He said crews have covered nearly 4,000 acres by foot, horse and dogs and almost 17,000 acres using drones and helicopters.

Law said the sheriff’s office has received numerous tips about where Landry could possibly be, and they are investigating all of them.

Texas Search and Rescue and Texas Equusearch have been assisting in the search, although Texas Equusearch suspended its involvement in the search Tuesday.

“We will not speculate on what may have happen [sic] to Jason, but we feel the vast area surrounding the accident scene has been thoroughly searched… and Jason still hasn’t been found,” Texas EquuSearch said.

The nonprofit organization said they could rejoin the search once law enforcement provides information on a more specific area to search.

Landry was reported missing after he left the college for his home in Missouri City, southwest of Houston, Dec. 13, but never arrived.

Tips in the case should be directed to Detective Jeff Ferry at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. His phone number is (512) 398-6777 x4516.