School/child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans who work in schools — including teachers, staff and bus drivers — are now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced, upon direction from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, eligibility will be expanded to “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

Texas DSHS says, however, that this does not change the other groups that were already prioritized. Providers will be encourage to vaccinate those 65 and older first.