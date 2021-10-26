HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series and we here at CW39 Houston want you to be ready for the Fall Classic as the Astros take on the Atlanta Braves.

WORLD SERIES | Houston Chronicle’s Jerome Soloman talks with CW39 sports expert Hannah Trippett on importance of this particular and how it would impact Astros’s legacy in sports history.

You can watch our “Run for Home” special at 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 25th on CW39 or you can stream it from CW39.com. “Run for Home” will have a full breakdown of the storylines you need to follow before the first pitch of game one at Minute Maid that evening.

During “Run for Home” the team will break down everything from: how the playoffs have gone so far, a closer look at some of the stars of this Houston team, and even a look at Astros’ super fan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and his relationship with the team.

Here’s a schedule of the World Series:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26th at 7:09 p.m. in Houston

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27th at 7:09 p.m. in Houston

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29th at 7:09 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30th at 7:09 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 5 (If necessary): Sunday, Oct. 31st at 7:15 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 6 (If necessary): Tuesday. Nov. 2nd at 7:09 p.m. in Houston

Game 7 (If necessary): Wednesday. Nov. 3nd at 7:09 p.m. in Houston

The Astros took down the Boston Red Sox in six games of the American League Championship Series on Friday night in Houston. The Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers a day later to win the National League Championship Series in six games. The Astros won the American League West with a 95-67 record. The Braves turned around early season struggles to finish atop the National League East. Atlanta finished 88-73, the 88 wins were the fewest of all the 10 playoff teams. Not including 2020, this is the first World Series without at least one 100-win team since 2015.

You can find a full preview of the series here.