HOUSTON (CW39) New reports are breaking at this hour about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey reportedly stepping down. No word yet from franchise owner Tilman Fertitta.
- Freshman enrollment drops at colleges nationwide amid pandemic
- LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Greenville
- Why experts say you should be concerned with the latest COVID-19 case spike
- ‘Total nonsense’: Dr. Fauci criticizes concept of ‘herd immunity’
- Reports: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down