Report: Houston Texans close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

by: Patrick Cunningham

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) on a scramble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HOUSTON (KETK) – The Houston Texans have reportedly closed their team facility after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the positive test came back today and the team is currently testing all other players.

The team is currently on a bye week after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday 35-20. The loss dropped the team to 1-6 on the season.

Earlier this month, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired after the franchise started 0-4.

