Report: Houston Texans close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON (KETK) – The Houston Texans have reportedly closed their team facility after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the positive test came back today and the team is currently testing all other players.

The #Texans will be closing their facility due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, source said. They are on a bye week now. They are testing all other players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

The team is currently on a bye week after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday 35-20. The loss dropped the team to 1-6 on the season.

Earlier this month, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired after the franchise started 0-4.