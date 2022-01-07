Remains of Texas soldier accounted for from the Korean conflict

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Friday that U.S. Army Cpl. R.B. Cherry of Dallas was accounted for on May 19, 2020.

The DPAA’s news release said the 19-year-old Cpl. Cherry died as a prisoner of war during the Korean conflict. He was reported missing in action on November 27, 1950, near Anju, North Korea.

Using information provided by returned POWs after the war, it was determined that Cherry had been a POW in Camp 5 and died of pneumonia sometime in the winter of 1950.

His remains were reportedly buried in a cemetery near the camp and were not recovered, said the DPAA.

During Operation GLORY in 1954, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea returned the remains of just over 4,200 individuals, of which nearly 3,000 were determined to be American.

During the subsequent processing and identification of these remains, none were associated with Cherry, and he was declared non-recoverable on January 16, 1956.

To identify Cherry’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Cherry’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Cherry will be buried in his hometown but the date has yet to be determined.

View Cpl. Cherry’s personnel profile here.