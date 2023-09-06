AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial began Tuesday with accusations of corruption. Paxton pleaded not guilty to all articles of impeachment.

During the opening statements, his lawyers attacked the investigation from beginning to end.

“What is being attempted here hasn’t happened in our state in 100 years,” said Tony Buzbee, Paxton’s defense attorney. “And unlike other efforts of the past, like this one, this game was rushed. It was secretive, it was poorly planned and was wholly unsupported.”

The prosecutors were straight to the point.

“Egregious misconduct and abuse of office by the Attorney General of the State of Texas, and voted overwhelmingly to prefer articles of impeachment to the senate,” said St. Rep. Andrew Murr.

Paxton’s defense claims all the allegations against him are false and have no weight to support them.

“Your decision is much bigger than Ken Paxton. Your decision is literally about democracy in this state,” said Dan Cogdell, another of Paxton’s attorney.

Andrew Smith, a political science expert at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley said Tuesday was just the beginning of the trial and over the course of the next coming days more evidence on both sides will be released.

“I think in the coming days is when you’re going to get to the meat of the coconut regarding the evidence for or against Paxton,” Smith said.

