Prison bus involved in rollover crash near George West

GEORGE WEST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rollover crash involving a prison bus Friday morning is under investigation.

NBC affiliate KRIS 6 News, in Corpus Christi, reported that the crash took place on State Highway 281 about three miles south of George West.

The Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Nathan Brandley confirmed to KRIS 6 News that more than 40 prisoners were on the bus, which was heading to a state prison in Bexar County.

Officials also mentioned that all prisoners have been accounted for.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

KRIS 6 News reported that the exact number of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.