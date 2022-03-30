NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — New Boston police officers were called to do a welfare check where they ultimately found a body on Tuesday, around 5:10 p.m. When they arrived to a residence in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, they made contact with the father of the person and officers asked if he knew why they were there, according to a release.

David McMichael reportedly advised officers that it was because he had a body in his kitchen. He told officers that the body was his son who died in May of 2018, according to officials.

Officers went into the house and found the skeletal remains of a male, police say. McMichael was taken into custody without issue and the Texarkana Crime Scene unit arrived to the incident.

After getting a search warrant, police say the unit entered the residence with NBPD investigators. Once the skeletal remains were examined, officials determined that the body was that of a male who was possibly Jason McMichael.

The body was sent to Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

David McMichael is currently being booked into the Bi-State Jail and charged with abuse of a corpse.