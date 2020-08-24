Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Police believe body found in bayou is missing Houston girl

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Associated Press)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are waiting to learn whether the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou is that of a 2-year-old who was reported missing by her family.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities suspect foul play was involved in the death and are approaching the case as a murder investigation.

He said Sunday that there is a high probability the body is that of Maliyah Bass, who went missing on Saturday as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.

An autopsy of the body was scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday