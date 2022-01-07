Police: 15-year-old reported missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy reporter missing Friday.

According to police, Jayden Paluseo was last heard from on January 7 and was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Graham R.

Authorities believe Paluseo may be in danger.

Paluseo is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an aqua blue t-shirt, gray hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking anyone that sees or knows of his whereabouts to contact 911 or the department at (361) 886-2600.