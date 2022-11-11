PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students.
Video posted on social media shows an unnamed teacher sitting with students. The teacher can be heard saying “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”
“Let me finish… I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it,” the teacher said
Following the comments, a middle school student can be heard saying “ I am not racist I like all kinds.” Another student said, “I actually respected you for a while, but now I don’t got no more respect for you.”
A parent shared the video through social media, calling the comments racist.
A spokesperson with Pflugerville ISD told KXAN the teacher taught at Bohls Middle School and an investigation is underway.
Letter to Bohls Middle School families
KXAN obtained a letter sent to Bohls Middle School families from Principal Sharon Churchin.
The letter states the “interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate.”
The full letter is listed below.
Dear Bohls Middle School families,
We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.
Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.
Staff checked in with students today. Our counselors and administrators are always available if your student wants to discuss this situation further.
We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation; this could be to a parent, a teacher, or a counselor. If you see something, say something.
We apologize for any undue stress or concern this has caused. As always, we appreciate the support of our families and community. If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact me at 512-594-3200.Dr. Sharon Churchin, Principal
Bohls Middle School