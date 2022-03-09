MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is searching for answers after learning about the death of their loved one.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 14-year-old Juan Herrera was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Midland on March 3.

According to Herrera’s family, the teen went missing last week after the shooting at Sandstone Ridge Apartments. The family said they were notified late Tuesday that his body had been positively identified by law enforcement as that of a person believed to be connected to the shooting investigation. Herrera’s mom said she submitted a DNA sample last Friday.

According to Herrera’s mom, Dora Villa, she began getting social media messages last week from her son’s friends. The messages indicated that Herrera and another group of teens had been at the apartment complex when the shooting occurred. They told Villa when police arrived at the scene, the group of teens ran off in different directions. They later reconnected, all but Herrera.

Herrera’s family said they then began questioning law enforcement about the identity of the victim shot by a Midland County Sheriff’s Deputy. They said they were told the body had been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy, that is when Villa submitted her DNA for comparison. A DPS spokesperson said Herrera was positively identified by a Tarrant County coroner using dental records.

Now the family wants answers. Why was Herrera shot? What events led to the shooting incident? For now, the answers only lead to more questions.

Here is what we know:

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release, an officer-involved shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. March 3 at Sandstone Ridge Apartments in the 5500 block of Sherwood Drive. Following the shooting, an unknown suspect was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The suspect had not yet been identified by investigators right away because, according to DPS, the suspect did not have any identification on him when he was shot and killed.

The Midland County deputy, who was not injured in the incident, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This is standard procedure for all officer-involved shooting investigations.

The case has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.