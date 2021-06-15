Paxton sues pyramid scheme targeting religious Black community

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against “Blessings in No Time” (BINT) for promoting a pyramid scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BINT promised to “bless” and assist needy members of the Black American community afflicted by the pandemic.

Victims were told to pay over $1,400 and recruit more people to participate and promised they would be reimbursed $11,200.

Victims were promised a refund but never received anything.

“BINT scammed Texans out of money by exploiting their deeply-held religious faith during a national crisis. This is despicable behavior, and BINT will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Attorney General Paxton said.

You can find the filings here.