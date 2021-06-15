Paxton sues pyramid scheme targeting religious Black community

State News

by: Gaby Moreno

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Texas Attorney General Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against “Blessings in No Time” (BINT) for promoting a pyramid scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

BINT promised to “bless” and assist needy members of the Black American community afflicted by the pandemic. 

Victims were told to pay over $1,400 and recruit more people to participate and promised they would be reimbursed $11,200. 

Victims were promised a refund but never received anything.  

“BINT scammed Texans out of money by exploiting their deeply-held religious faith during a national crisis. This is despicable behavior, and BINT will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Attorney General Paxton said.   

You can find the filings here.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story