Paxton, district court issue restraining order against Texas school district for mask mandate

TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a North Texas county district court are issuing a temporary restraining order against a school district that put a mask mandate in place in defiance of the governor’s orders.

On Tuesday, Paxton announced in a release that a Lamar County district court joined him in issuing the restraining order against the Paris Independent School District (ISD).

Paris ISD effectively issued a mask mandate in August by adding masks to the dress code.

This comes months after Governor Greg Abbott issued executive order GA-38 which states no school district “may require any person to wear a face-covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering.”

In response, the State of Texas and Paris ISD have entered a lawsuit in Lamar County court.

The restraining order issued against the district temporarily prohibits them from “enforcing a facemask mandate for as long as GA-38 remain in effect.”

“The law is clear, and this superintendent knows this, yet he has no issue continuing to waste precious state resources on impossible lawsuits instead of providing for his students,” Paxton said. “This temporary restraining order is just the first step in restoring order to our great state and ending this disruption from rogue local officials.”

Dozens of school districts have issued mask mandates in defiance of Abbott’s order, including 27 in the Rio Grande Valley. The state has already sued several of these districts.

Abbott and Paxton for weeks have threatened local governments and public schools that adopted masking rules with legal action — a threat Paxton made good on this week.