AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with 22 other states, sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that it immediately rescind the Head Start mask mandate.

According to the attorneys general the mandate contradicts guidance from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund both of whom agree that children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks.

“We are at a point where even the most restrictive states, such as California and Oregon, are lifting mask mandates at schools,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has walked back its masking guidance, but the Biden Administration thinks they have the authority to force 5-year-old children to wear a mask. The only thing consistent about this administration’s policies regarding COVID-19 is that they are inconsistent.”

