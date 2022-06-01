RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension Wednesday in a press release, the benefits are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households.

Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits… Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to help Texas families remain healthy and put food on their tables. Governor Greg Abbott

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter explained why the state has continued to provide assistance for families with the extension.

We’re here to support families when they need us most… Providing access to fresh, nutritious foods is essential for healthy families. Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commisioner

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $6.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, can visit the website HERE or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.