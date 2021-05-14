Over $100M in rent assistance distributed to Texans, applications remain open

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has distributed over $100 million in rental assistance to Texas, said a release.

“Today the Texas Rent Relief Program is proud to announce it has reached an exciting benchmark having helped more than 12,000 Texans by providing more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance – with hundreds of millions more assistance in the pipeline,” says Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director in the release. “Almost half of those funds were allocated to assist with diverting evictions.”

The program helps those that qualify with up to 12 months of rental assistance. The funds can be used for backed-up rent payments and future rent. The release mentions utility assistance is also provided.

The release states the Texas Rent Relief Program is prioritizing applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for evictions, as eviction moratoriums begin to expire.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the extension to the National Federal Eviction Moratorium ends on June 30, 2021.

The program helps renters with costs dating back to March 13, 2020.

For more information on the Texas Relief Program or to apply, visit their website.