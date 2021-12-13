Omicron variant cases in Travis County found at UT Austin

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The possible first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Travis County have been found in three people at the University of Texas at Austin.

On Monday, Austin Public Health learned of the positive cases from University of Texas Austin Health Services and UT says the individuals did not travel internationally — strongly indicating community transmission in Austin-Travis County. Additionally, the three cases are not linked to each other.

“Our community learned first-hand the dangers new variants can pose. The delta variant arrived in the summer and is still in our community. Now we have the omicron variant,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority, in a release. “Our mission and our approach remain the same. Get vaccinated, get boosters, stay home if you are sick, wear your masks to protect yourself, your loved ones, and our hospital systems from this virus.”

While omicron is believed to be highly transmissible based on early data, it’s not yet known whether it causes more severe illness.

Austin Public Health continues to ask residents to wear masks, follow social distancing measures and get vaccinated/boosted. APH and major national health leaders/organizations urge vaccination, which provides protection from COVID-19 and its variants.

