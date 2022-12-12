HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a small church bus with about 25 people on board, including children, flipped over. Officials responded to the crash at an apartment complex in the 90 block of Uvalde Road.

HCSO said most of the passengers from the bus were taken to area hospitals. Officials said one person is in critical condition.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver was speeding around a curve which caused the bus to crash.

The driver was not injured and did not show any signs of being intoxicated or under the influence.