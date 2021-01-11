Nueces County confirms case of ‘more contagious’ COVID-19 strand

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Nueces County officials confirmed a case of the “more contagious” COVID-19 strand B.1.1.7 in the county on Sunday.

According to a release, the patient is a man between 60 and 70 years old. Health officials say he recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where he believes he contracted the virus.

Nueces County health officials say the man is in isolation at home until he is cleared by health authorities.

Officials ask everyone to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands often.

B.1.1.7 is a variant strain first identified in the United Kingdom and has been found in at least eight U.S. states and in more than 33 countries around the globe, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Another case of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant was confirmed earlier this month in Harris County. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the case involved no history of travel.