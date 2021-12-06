Nonprofit to offer Texas offensive linemen $50,000 annually

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas players sing “The Eyes Of Texas” after defeating Kansas State 22-17 in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new organization says it will provide every Texas Longhorns offensive lineman on scholarship $50,000 annually for use of their name, image and likeness to support charitable causes.

Horns with Heart said the program will start in August 2022.

It hopes to expand it to other football position groups and Longhorns athletes in the future.

The announcement comes with early signing day for football recruits coming up on Dec. 15.

Texas finished 5-7 this season and won’t play in a bowl game. Coach Steve Sarkisian has identified the offensive line as a key recruiting area.

