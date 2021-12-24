‘No detail is too small’: Police continue search for missing San Antonio toddler

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Police Department asks the public for help in locating the missing three-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

Missing for five days, police have asked the public for help in locating Lina Khil.

Khil went missing on Monday at 5 p.m. at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Police said she was at a playground being watched by her mom. The mother left for an unspecified ‘short’ time, when she came back Lina was gone.

As of Friday, there have been no updates or reports, according to San Antonio PD.

However, police have continued to deploy an all-hands-on-deck approach, insuring there is no evidence, witness statements or clues left undiscovered.

Police are asking anyone who was at the Villa del Cabo Apartment Complex, where Khil was last seen, between 4:30 – 5:10 p.m. on Monday to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 with actionable tips.

San Antonio PD Chief of Police, William McManus, told the public in a press conference that any tips submitted can remain anonymous. “You do not have to give your name, we are not going to go looking for you and question you, or intimidate you. If you have information, that’s all we want,” said McManus.

Additionally, officials are also asking anyone who had contact with Lina or her family at any time on Monday that has not already spoken with law enforcement to contact the police.

No detail is too small as we continue to search for Lina. Our community is very important to us and we must all come together to bring Lina home to her family. San Antonio Police Department

A $50,000 reward is now being offered by Crime Stoppers of San Antonio for information leading to the arrest/indictment of anyone involved in Lina’s disappearance.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio has also offered a $75,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that successfully helps find Khil.